BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECH traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $191.85. 47,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,027. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $1,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,490.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $9,790,896. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.