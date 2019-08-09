Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports.

BHVN stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 701,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,507. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.24. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

