BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

