BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

BTAI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,044. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

