BitCrystals (BCY) Price Tops $0.0474

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One BitCrystals token can now be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. In the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. BitCrystals has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCrystals alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00257026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01184569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00087999 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitCrystals Profile

BitCrystals (BCY) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCrystals

BitCrystals can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCrystals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCrystals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCrystals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.