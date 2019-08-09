Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $254,329.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $254,329.00 and $36.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00720054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013009 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.