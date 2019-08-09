Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Given a $69.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) has been given a $69.00 target price by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

BKI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. 516,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6,611.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after buying an additional 1,278,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,157,000 after buying an additional 637,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Black Knight by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,583,000 after buying an additional 433,259 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $21,766,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $10,984,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

