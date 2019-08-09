Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Black Knight updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.81. 44,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,020 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its position in Black Knight by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.