Blockport Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $463,169.00 and approximately $2,966.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00251547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.01212498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00089647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

