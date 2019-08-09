BlockStamp Hits Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $7.85 million and $1.02 million worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000422 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 25,623,154 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,188 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

