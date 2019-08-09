BLOCKv (VEE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,018.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $2,018.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00253982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.01192578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00088510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

