Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.11.

BPMC stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,176.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,022 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

