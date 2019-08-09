B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

BMRRY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 1,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.