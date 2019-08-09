BMC Stock Holdings Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,702. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

