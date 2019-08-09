Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has a $2,140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,080.00.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $1,995.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,065.75.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,917.69. 366,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,885.25. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

