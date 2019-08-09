Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 1,619 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

BRQS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Borqs Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Borqs Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Intel Corp grew its position in Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,524 shares during the period. Borqs Technologies accounts for approximately 5.8% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intel Corp owned approximately 12.48% of Borqs Technologies worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

