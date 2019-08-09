Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boston Beer to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $394.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.23.

Boston Beer stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,276. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $230.93 and a 1 year high of $407.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,425. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

