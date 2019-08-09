Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BPFH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 618,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $851.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 104,545 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

