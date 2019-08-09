Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,557.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Bounty0x has a market cap of $669,005.00 and $6,557.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00251749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.01196113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00089176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

