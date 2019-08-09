BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.91

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 64882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at $19,538,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 359.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 646,409 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 55.0% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 575,700 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

