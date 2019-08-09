Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,477,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,484 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,856,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,297,000 after buying an additional 219,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,633,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,967,000 after buying an additional 77,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $54,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 88,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

