Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $52,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $378.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.