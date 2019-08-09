Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $348,000 in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ZCAN opened at $58.93 on Friday. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70.

