Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,613,000 after acquiring an additional 692,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,495,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,171,000 after acquiring an additional 317,708 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,020,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,115,000 after acquiring an additional 95,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.