Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report sales of $14.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $13.80 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $54.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.04 million, with estimates ranging from $80.61 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a negative net margin of 291.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 931,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,844 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 145,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 228,883 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

