Brokerages Anticipate Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Adient posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adient by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 1,262,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,266. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

