Brokerages Anticipate ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830,000.00. ArQule posted sales of $4.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.44 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $23.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 83.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ArQule to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

ARQL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

In other ArQule news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 221.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

