Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.01. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. TheStreet downgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 570,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,530. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

