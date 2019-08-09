Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sabre posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sabre by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sabre by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 608,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre by 1,739.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sabre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Sabre by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. 1,433,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,086. Sabre has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

