Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.05). 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

3D Systems stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,988. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $961.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 29,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $245,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

