Brokerages Expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Aegion reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AEGN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 112,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,218,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

