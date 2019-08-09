Brokerages Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $112.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.10 million and the lowest is $110.97 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $100.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $445.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.92 million to $447.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $493.69 million, with estimates ranging from $489.17 million to $498.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,842. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 104.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.