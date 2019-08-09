Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post sales of $495.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.20 million and the highest is $500.62 million. Bruker reported sales of $466.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $49,346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,298,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,792,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after buying an additional 233,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $11,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 11,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Bruker has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

