Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.55 Million

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $156.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the lowest is $155.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $152.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $624.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $628.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $647.28 million, with estimates ranging from $640.30 million to $663.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 34.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 296,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 152,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 781.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 100,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.