Brokerages Expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYOU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYOU traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 278,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

