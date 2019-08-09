Brokerages Expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 658.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 48,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 145,970 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 37,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,300. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $485.02 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

