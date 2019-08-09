Brokerages Expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

