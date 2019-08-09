Brokerages Set Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target at $9.10

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 937,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

