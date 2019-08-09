Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $22.25

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,012. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.47%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

