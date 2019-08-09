Brokerages Set Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Price Target at $38.04

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RARX shares. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock worth $970,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 2,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.10 and a quick ratio of 20.10. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

