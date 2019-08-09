Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vectrus Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vectrus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Drawbaugh forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vectrus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEC. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 644,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vectrus by 4.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vectrus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

