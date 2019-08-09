Brokers Set Expectations for Inogen Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 7,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Inogen has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $287.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Inogen by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $4,483,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

