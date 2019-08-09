Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,900. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,741 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

