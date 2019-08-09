Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

BPY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 858.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

