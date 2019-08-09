Buckingham Research Lowers Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Price Target to $56.00

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $691.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.58. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.61 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Debest purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.47 per share, with a total value of $69,072.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Pumphrey purchased 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,090,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,959,000 after acquiring an additional 198,071 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 215,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

