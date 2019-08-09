Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $21.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 16,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 123,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $1,961,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,432 shares of company stock worth $4,667,465 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

