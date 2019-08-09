Bulwark Tops 1-Day Volume of $346.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $513,273.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.