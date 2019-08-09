Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.22. 637,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,208. Bunge has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 38,588 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.93 per share, with a total value of $2,003,874.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,954.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 756.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Bunge by 333.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge by 8,370.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

