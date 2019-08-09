BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price target on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWXT. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 731,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,280 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 523,473 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 384,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 71,050 shares during the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.