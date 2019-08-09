Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 77,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,952,288. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,693,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,046 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 79.8% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,117,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,429 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $15,236,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

